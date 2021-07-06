New Linlithgow microbrewery launched at market garden

Strangers Brewing Co. founder and head brewer Brett Welch at Narrowboat Farm.

Strangers Brewing, based at Narrowboat Farm, plans to start brewing this winter, after converting an old vegetable shed into a microbrewery. The range will include craft-brewed lagers, pale ales, bitters, red ales, porters and stouts, with specials influenced by the seasons and what can be foraged on the farm.

Customers will be able to join a members community which will provide them with a monthly beer subscription.

Brett Welch, Founder and Head Brewer explained: “We wanted to make beers that people would really enjoy, in a way that’s well rooted into the local landscape and the local community. Strangers will be a sustainable company, and will give back to the farm where we’re based.”

Narrowboat Farm, Linlithgow.

The brewery takes its name from the Linlithgow town motto: ‘St Michael is kind to strangers’. All customers who join the membership, by subscribing to the monthly beer deliveries or supporting a crowdfunder, will be invited to share feedback and suggestions for future beer specials.

Brett added: “The name is meaningful to us, because the way we’ve set up our business is to invite everyone to be a part of it – they’re strangers no more.

"We know that people appreciate great beer with genuine local provenance, and they’ll be in good company here.”

Opportunities for involvement in the brewery will start almost immediately, as Strangers Brewing Co. will launch a crowdfunder to help raise the funds needed to purchase its brewing kit, and convert existing farm ponds into a new wetland habitat to help manage the drainage from the brewery.