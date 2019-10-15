New scenic ceremony space launched at Dundas Castle

Five star exclusive-use venue Dundas Castle has launched a brand new outdoor ceremony space called Castle View.

As couples seek out the most romantic and beautiful settings for their wedding, the estate’s new spot to say ‘I do’ has impressive views over Dundas Castle and out to the Three Bridges at South Queensferry close to Edinburgh.

With a stunning panoramic vista, the new rustic space acts as a blank canvas for couples and their suppliers to dress and style as they wish for their big day.

From personalised floral arches to candlelit ceremonies, and fairy light features, to circular seating arrangements, weddings at Castle View can be truly unique and personalised.

Louise Andrew, general manager at Dundas Castle, said: “Every couple want to create magical memories on their wedding day, and make their vows somewhere totally unique and special.

“Couples who dream of having their wedding outside can use their imagination to enhance the spot and add their personal touches to make their day truly unique.

“Castle View is straight out of a fairytale.”

Having Castle View adds to Dundas Castle’s other ceremony offerings, which include the backdrop of the white stone fountain and arched doors in the outdoor courtyard, the castle front lawn and the 15th century Auld Keep.

As with all weddings at Dundas Castle, the team likes to ensure a seamless and perfect day, so couples who decide to tie the knot at Castle View will have the back-up location of the Great Hall of the 600-year-old Auld Keep in case of bad weather on their big day.

Couples booking their big day at Dundas Castle will enjoy a dedicated wedding co-ordinator, luxurious bedrooms, and a choice of ceremony and reception spaces located throughout the castle; perfect for both intimate and grand celebrations.

The award-winning venue works with a team of catering professionals with chefs who have trained in Michelin-starred restaurants, adding talent, creativity and a large portion of deliciousness to every carefully designed menu.

Dundas Castle is situated just 15 minutes from Edinburgh Airport, and 25 minutes from the centre of Edinburgh, yet nestled within its own 400 acres of secluded estate.