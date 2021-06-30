New speakers club in Winchburgh

Tom Scott, founder of Winchburgh Speakers Club.

Winchburgh Speakers Club will be officially launched on August 31 at Winchburgh Community Centre from 7pm - 9pm.

Founder Tom Scott said: “I have started this club to support the people of West Lothian to develop their public speaking skills and communication confidence in a relaxed atmosphere among friends.

“We are here to support your development as a speaker, presenter, and leader in a relaxed atmosphere among friends.

"Whether you are applying for jobs or promotions, making presentations at work, college or university, communicating important messages to community leaders, sharing your creative thoughts and works, or looking to improve your self confidence – we can help.

“My enthusiasm for public speaking comes from being part of the Association of Speakers Clubs for over 15 years.

"In that time I have won UK competitions, held national office, and become a Fellow of two London performance colleges.

"Most of all I have had the chance to contribute to the development of others as they became more confident, talented communicators.”

For more information about Winchburgh Speakers Club, you can go to the club’s new website – http://winchburghspeakersclub.org.uk/.