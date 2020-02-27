No-deal Brexit remains a risk to West Lothian

A No-deal Brexit remains a strategic risk to West Lothian Council, councillors were told this week.

Kenneth Ribbons, audit risk and counter fraud manager, told the Governance and Risk Committee that “failure to agree a trade deal with the European Union following EU exit” had been labelled high risk.

A report by Mr Robbins cited risks including the disruption of supplies and services to the council which would impact on its operations, alongside national problems such as recession which would hit income both for the council and individuals and place greater strain on welfare .

Mr Robbins said in his report: “Strategic risks may be defined as those risks which, if they occur, could have a major impact on the ability of the council to achieve its objectives.

“This would include serious failures of a regulatory or compliance nature. In the private sector, strategic risks could be defined as those which could materially affect the ability of the organisation to survive.”

Depute chief executive Graeme Struthers, giving an update on the Brexit contingency plans, said the plans published on the council website late last year remained “live” and were updated as new information became available.

He said: “Negotiations are at an early stage and the council is continuing to monitor and review information being issued by the UK and Scottish governments, and is in regular contact with COSLA.

“The contingency plan will be reviewed on an ongoing basis via the council’s Brexit Working Group.”