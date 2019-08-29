Nominate your West Lothian sports stars

West Lothian residents are being asked to put forward the area’s best athletes, coaches, officials and volunteers for special recognition.

Nominations are now open for the Celebrating Sport 2019 awards, to honour the achievements of local people, schools and clubs for their dedication to local sport.

Finalists and guests will be invited to the awards ceremony which takes place at Burgh Halls, Linlithgow, on November 28.

Nominations are invited in the following categories for the period September 1, 2018 to August 31, 2019, before October 13: Sports Person Award; Community Coach of the Year Award; Contribution to School Sport Award; Local Service to Sport Award; Club of the Year Award. For the full criteria, and how to nominate, visit www.activewestlothian.com

Executive councillor for culture and leisure, Dave King, said “Celebrating Sport provides us with the opportunity to honour the dedication and commitment of our local athletes, clubs, coaches and volunteers in West Lothian.

“We would encourage people to nominate any individuals of clubs who deserve recognition for their contribution to sport in West Lothian and further afield in the categories listed.”

Last year’s very deserving winners included Contribution to School Sport winner – Chelsea Bishop, St Kentigern’s Academy.