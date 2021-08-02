Older people in West Lothian £8.5 million better off, thanks to Advice Shop

West Lothian Council logo

Financial health checks helped local pensioners receive an average of over £2,100 of additional payments in Pension Credit and other benefits per person, including support with rent, council tax, energy and health costs.

To contact the Advice Shop, visit www.westlothian.gov.uk/adviceshop, call 01506 283000 or email [email protected]

Council Leader Lawrence Fitzpatrick said: “Our friendly and helpful advisors can check what you should be receiving, and with additional payments averaging at over £2,100, it can make a huge difference to your quality of life.”

He added: “The Advice Shop also offer a wide range of free, expert and impartial advice for anyone experiencing financial pressures, such as help with benefits, debts, access to food, energy and much more.

“I would encourage as many older people in West Lothian as possible to contact our Advice Shop for a financial health check.