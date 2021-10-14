On-street electric vehicle charging roll-out begins in Edinburgh Council area

The on-street electric vehicle charging roll-out has got underway in the Edinburgh Council area. Stock photo by John Devlin.

Six new rapid charging bays and 30 slow charging bays are being built at Ingliston Park and Ride, with 20 new charging bays to follow at Hermiston Park and Ride in December.

The installation of 66 charging points hosting, in total, 132 fast, rapid and slow chargers in residential streets around the city will continue throughout winter. Work is expected to be complete and all chargers up and running by spring 2022.

Councillor Lesley Macinnes, transport and environment convener, said: “We’re all more aware than ever of the urgent need to address the way we travel, and how this impacts on the world around us, so it’s really encouraging that more people are making the switch to electric cars. We want to support that.

The on-street electric vehicle charging roll-out has got underway in the Edinburgh Council area. Stock photo by John Devlin.

“I’m delighted that the installation of charging points across the city is now underway, marking the start of our ambitious, strategic programme. Soon, thousands of people across the city will be able to benefit from charging infrastructure right outside their homes on a daily basis."

Councillor Karen Doran, Transport and Environment Vice Convener, said: “Not only do electric vehicles help to lower our carbon footprint, but they limit air pollution, which is so important to our quality of life. This increase in electric vehicle charging infrastructure, along with the many changes we’re making to help people travel by foot, bike, wheel or public transport, is essential if we are to become a safe, healthy, net zero city by 2030.”

During the current works at Ingliston the bus lane through the park and ride has been closed for one week from Monday (October 11), with a diversion for buses in place. In addition, the existing charging points will be unavailable until Friday, October 22.

Alternative charging points can be found by visiting the ChargePlace Scotland webpage, with the nearest points at Hermiston Gait Park and Ride and Scottish Midland Co-operative Society in Newbridge.

The UK Government is currently accepting applications for the On-Street Residential Chargepoint Scheme which provides funding for 75 per cent of the cost of installing electric vehicle chargers with the remaining 25 per cent of the cost being provided by Energy Savings Trust Scotland.

Once future locations have been assessed a further report will be submitted to Transport and Environment Committee seeking permission to apply for the funding by February/March 2022.