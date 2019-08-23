Organisers hope Bo’ness Town Hall rock ‘n’ roll night is a hit

Organisers of a new rock n roll night at Bo’ness Town Hall next week hope to host more events at the “cracking” venue in the future.

A ‘Rock ‘n’ Roll Spectacular’ will feature live sets from bands The Blackjacks and Cow Cow Boogie, and international DJ Tojo, on Saturday, August 31.

Harry Lycett-Nutt from organisers Rampage Records, said: “We love 1950s style music. We saw this cracking building and just thought ‘lets use that’ for an event. We were told nobody puts anything on in Bo’ness any longer. The town hall is perfect because it’s a music hall for putting rock ‘n’ roll on. I reckon it will take 200-300 people.

“We would really like to put more events on at the town hall as it’s such a great building, and we hope the people of Bo’ness and the surrounding area support our efforts. We have already had bands requesting to play the next one even before the first one has taken place!”

Rampage Records are also involved in the 1940s/50s day at Bo’ness and Kinneil Railway, also on August 31, 10am until 4.30pm, featuring live bands, dance demos, a 1940s living history display and steam train rides.

Harry added: “We are doing something with the museum during the day but the town hall event is at night.

“People have been saying they are coming to Bo’ness for a visit but have to leave at 4pm when everything is finished. So this keeps them in the town. It gives them a whole day’s entertainment.

“These two events offer a whole day for the family to enjoy. Kids can come along at night as well.

“There isn’t a child ticket, but if you are a paying adult you can bring a child up to the age of 12 for free.

“This will be our third year at the museum but this is the first concert at night. We have brought two bands in. Cow Cow Boogie are from Edinburgh - their singer is brilliant, she has a great voice. And the Blackjacks are a big band down south. I would go and see those two bands any day of the week.

“The Blackjacks do a lot of 50s stuff but also some Mersey Sound. So a bit of an overspill into the 60s. Cow Cow Boogie are more of a 40s band with a country feel. They are both top class acts. I’m very happy to have them on board.”

Tickets for the concert at the town hall are £15, call 07754536671 or email harrycarrigan@hotmail.co.uk. For tickets for the day event (£10) call 01506 825855.