Overnight resurfacing of the M90 northbound near Kirkliston

For the safety of workers and road users, the M90 northbound carriageway will be closed between Junction 1a of the M9 and Junction 1 of the M90 from 8pm until 6am each night. A diversion route will be signposted via M9 Junction 1 Newbridge, the A8 Glasgow Road, the A902 Maybury Road and the A90, to rejoin the M90 at Junction 1 Scotstoun. This diversion will add an estimated nine minutes and 4.1 miles to affected journeys.