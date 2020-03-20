Owners of expensive cars warned to look after keys at Linlithgow meeting

Police have warned owners of expensive cars to make sure their keys are secure when they are at home.

Speaking at the recent local area committees hosted by West Lothian Council, Community Sergeant Iain Wells said there had been a spate of high value car thefts across the county and central Scotland. Thieves use high tech scanning equipment to “read” car keys from outside properties and steal the cars from driveways.

At the Linlithgow Local Area Committee meeting last week, Sgt Wells said: “Best advice is to leave your house keys in your door in case there’s a fire, but try to put your car keys as far away as possible from the front door. Maybe even in a drawer. Don’t keep them near the front door.”

He said that any kind of shields conventionally used to protect credit cards in wallets, from scanning would also work to block thieves looking to read keys.