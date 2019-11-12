Pantomime returns to Bo’ness after hat-trick of sell outs

Pantomime is back at the Barony Theatre for 2019 following three successful sold out runs since 2016, and this year it is the Fairy Godmother of all pantos, ‘Cinderella’.

Making their way to the ball from December 16, Stage Door Productions bring another festive fairytale to Bo’ness. Cinderella will feature comedy, music, dance and stunning scenery and costumes.

Cast members of Stage Door Productions' production of Cinderella busy rehearsing.

Written and directed by Liam McIntosh and Ross Walker with design by Fraser Preston this truly is the pantomime not to be missed.

Writer Liam McIntosh said: “We did Cinderella four years ago in Bo’ness and it was amazing. We had a brilliant response from the audiences and every year people have asked us to do it again so here we are!”

When asked what audience’s can expect from the show, Liam added:“Magic, humour and a pure brilliant night out at the theatre.”

He added: “I have been writing the script since February and we started casting back in November 2018 to ensure we had the best cast we could find. I am pretty sure that is what we have. And with some old faces rejoining the company and some new ones too this panto really does have something for everyone. I am in a dress again, what more could they want?”

Stage Door Productions is a non for profit pantomime production company based in Bo’ness, completely run by people aged 16-25, who do everything from marketing to set building. Not only do Liam, Ross and Fraser write, produce, direct and design the show, but they also appear in leading roles this year, appearing as the ‘Fairy Godmother’, ‘Buttons’ and ‘The Wicked Stepmother’ respectively. They are once again joined by Holly Fleming who is playing Cinderella.

Also in the cast this year, Nicole Bell is Prince Archie, Sarah Mulholland is Lady Chamberlain, Ewan Preston and Mathew Taylor are the Ugly Sisters and Tristan Teegarden appears as Dandini.

Ross Walker commented: “Audiences will come in thinking they know Cinderella and leave going ‘I better watch the Disney film again’. We have really modernised it, brought it right into 2019, and I think it will make everyone see that true love will always prevail, or will it? They’ll have to come and see it!”

Cinderella at The Barony Theatre, Bo’ness, December 16-21 at 7pm every evening and 2pm on December 17 and 21. Tickets can be purchased from www.stagedoorproductions.org.uk or by calling 07543 248 890 and are priced at £7 & £10 (with group and family rates available).