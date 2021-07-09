Papal award for Dame Angela from Linlithgow

Archbishop Leo Cushley presented Angela with her award.

Angela Hughes worked for several years as the safeguarding advisor for the Archdiocese of St Andrews & Edinburgh.

Angela, a parishioner at St Michael's in the town, received the insignia of a Dame of St Gregory the Great at a small dinner she recently attended with husband Malcolm, at the Edinburgh residence of Leo Cushley, the Archbishop of St Andrews & Edinburgh.

Speaking about the honour, solicitor Angela said: "It was a privilege to have served the Archdiocese in this role and I was surprised and delighted with the award."

From left, Archbishop Leo Cushley, Angela Hughes and husband Malcolm.

Archbishop Cushley said: "I am pleased Angela has been recognised by the Holy See for her important role in assisting the Archdiocese in safeguarding and for helping ensure our churches are safe and welcoming."

The Pontifical Equestrian Order of St Gregory the Great is one of five categories of papal knighthood of the Holy See, in which recipients are made either knights or dames.

This catholic church tradition was established by Pope Gregory XVI in 1831.

The honour is bestowed upon lay people in recognition of their personal service to the Holy See and to the Church, through their good work and the good example they set in their communities and their countries.