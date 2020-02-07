Paper cost leads to price increase

You may have noticed that we have had to increase the price of your local newspaper this week

We have taken the decision only after the most careful consideration. However, the cost of the paper on which we print this title is increasing again while, in this digital age, the subsidy all readers enjoy from advertising has reduced. Without advertising, this newspaper would cost you several pounds for each edition.

We hope our readers continue to be attracted to our news services because in an era of ‘fake news’ we are one of the most trusted sources of information. Thank you for your support. We couldn’t do it without you.