Parking study established in West Lothian

West Lothian Council has followed its neighbours in setting up a parking study to look at ways of improving town centres.

The council’s Environment Policy Development and Scrutiny Panel (PDSP) agreed to the appointment of Peter Brett Associates LLP to carry out the £50,000 study associated with the development of the parking strategy. Officers told the PDSP they had consulted both Midlothian and East Lothian Councils on work carried out there.

The report said: “Through dialogue both councils confirmed that Peter Brett Associates LLP had provided a professional service, met time scales and produced good quality work and advice. Based on the testimony of the neighbouring councils and the wider knowledge of the company Peter Brett Associates LLP, they were appointed through a direct award using the Scotland Excel framework.”

The council agreed in October to carry out a study to look at tackling the growing problems of parking and traffic in towns and villages. The project will give the council options for tackling the issue.

Opposition groups have called on the minority Labours administration to introduced a Decriminalised Parking Enforcement (DPE) strategy – which gives the council control over managing parking-and introducing fines.

In its Capability Statement to the council Peter Brett Associates stated its experience in working on schemes involving DPE.

The report before councillors added: “At this time it is anticipated that the consultancy work will take in the region of seven months but this will be dependent on the programme for supporting traffic/parking data collection. Officers will keep the panel updated as the work progresses.”