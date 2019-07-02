Parking will be tackled

Double yellow lines will restrict parking in Linlithgow’s Manse Road but- after some reflection – councillors don’t see the need for a mirror.

West Lothian Council’s Development Management Committee agreed to changes in planning conditions for a housing development in the grounds of Clarendon House -one of old Linlithgow’s most iconic buildings which borders the Union Canal

The planning blueprint had first been granted by the authority back in 2017.

The original permission demanded a raised table of roadway at the access point to the development.#

This was billed as a traffic calming measure, amidst road safety fears.

However the applicants, Craigs Eco Developments Ltd asked for the installation of double yellow lines on either side, just to be on the safe side.

They had argued that this this would improve sight-lines for traffic.

They also offered to install a mirror on the wall opposite the road-end access to assist drivers,

Reflecting on this proposal – and advice from head of planning, Craig McCorriston, – the committee decided the mirror was however, an unnecessary step.

Councillor Willie Boyle was sceptical that double yellow lines would act as a traffic calming measure.

Despite this, other committee members backed the proposal.

The committee ordered double yellow lines to be painted three-car lengths on either side of the access road on Manse Road.