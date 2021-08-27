Participants sought for Linlithgow carbon footprint project
Transition Linlithgow is looking for up to 50 participants for a new project, delivered online, to encourage people to make small changes to reduce their carbon footprint.
Lindsey Campbell of Transition Linilthgow said: “As well as action at governmental level, our individual actions and choices can all make a difference if made in large numbers. With this in mind, project participants can consider the impact their lifestyles have – ranging from which energy provider they use and who they bank with, to the food they buy and how they recycle.
"Participation is free and you only require internet and email access. You can spend as much or as little time on it as you can spare.”
The project is due to start in September and anyone who is interested can email: [email protected]