Path work underway in Bo’ness

Work is starting on improvements to a core path that leads to Bo’ness Academy this week.

Over the next 10 weeks, people using the path that runs between Kinglass Drive and Grahamsdyke Terrace may find some disruption.

There may be sections closed during the construction works, due to machines operating and for health and safety reasons.

But the improvements promise to make the route much more accessible to a wider group of users.

Bo’ness councillor Lynn Munro welcomed the upgrade, saying it would improve path networks for young people walking to school.

The work builds upon the path network creation and upgrading works undertaken last year in Grahamsdyke Park.