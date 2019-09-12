Pedal power helps baby unit

Two brothers cycled from Glasgow to Edinburgh at the weekend to raise money for the baby unit which treated their nephew who was born with a rare condition.

James and Jonathan Fowell cycled the 45 mile Pedal For Scotland event to raise cash for the ICU unit at Simpsons, which treated little Thomas MacKenzie from Linlithgow, who was born last December with hyperinsulinism.

James and Jonathan Fowell at Pedal for Scotland.

So far the twins have raised more than £1,300. Thomas’s mother Ruth MacKenzie was delighted with her brothers’ efforts. She said: “Obviously they as family offered lots of support when Thomas was in hospital, so its a double thanks to them and Simpsons.

“It was actually my nine-year-old daughter Evie that suggested it. She was going to do the Pedal for Scotland ‘wee jaunt’. But she had a gymnastics event the same day and couldn’t go to the fundraiser.

“My brothers were going to do it with her but then didn’t want to do the ‘kids’ race themselves so signed up for the main event. They have raised a lot of money. Simpsons have been in touch to say it’s a phenomenal amount of money.”

Speaking about Thomas’s condition, which he has now grown out of, Ruth added: “It was a really rare condition, similar to diabetes, linked to insulin levels. It’s really difficult to diagnose because its so rare.

“Thomas had to go to Simpsons for five weeks which was scary. Especially with it being over Christmas. But the staff were fantastic.”

To donate, go to www.justgiving.com/fundraising/james-jonathan.