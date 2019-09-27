Pest control help on hand for West Lothian residents

Help is on hand for West Lothian residents affected by pests such as dermestes beetles, fleas and wasps.

September saw a rise in incidents for pests such as those listed above, with the council’s pest control service available to help treat them.

The service is available to all West Lothian residents, with households in receipt of certain benefits such as Housing Benefit, Job Seekers Allowance and Universal Credit are eligible for 50 per cent discount off the full price.

Charges vary depending on the type of treatment required, and the service is free to council housing tenants.

Executive councillor for the environment Tom Conn said: “Our pest control team offer an expert service at reasonable rates for anyone looking for help in dealing with pests such as insects and rodents.

“There is an increase in a number of pests such as dermestes beetle and fleas around this time of year, and there are still a significant number of wasps around.

“Treatments are available for these, as well as other common pests such as mice, rats, squirrels and more.

The pest control service is also part of the Trusted Trader scheme, which helps local residents find a reliable service provider. For full details visit www.westlothian.gov.uk/pestcontrol.