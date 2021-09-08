Photo of the week: A steamy time in Bo'ness
This week’s photo of the week is of steam engine train Tornado, taken on her first trip at Bo’ness & Kinneil Railway.
Wednesday, 8th September 2021, 6:00 am
The photo was taken by Mhairi Stewart, who captured a little bit of our locomotive past thrilling locals and train enthusiasts with a ride on the local railway line last Saturday.
If you have any photographs, not necessarily taken locally, that you would like to see in our newspaper and on our website, please send jpeg files of the photo(s) to our reporter Kevin Quinn. Email: [email protected]
Located in the heart of the Forth Valley, Bo'ness & Kinneil Railway operate vintage trains and Scotland 's largest Railway Museum.