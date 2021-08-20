Photo of the week: Barnbougle Castle
Our latest ‘photo of the week’ is of a local castle hiding behind the trees.
Friday, 20th August 2021, 1:00 pm
Wullie Ruffle, secretary of Dalmeny Estate Golf Club sent in this great photograph of Barnbougle Castle on Dalmeny Estate, the ancestral home of the Earl's of Rosebery.
The castle’s grounds were recently the site of two Ferry Fair crowning ceremonies. The 2020 and 2021 events had to be held there earlier this month due to their postponements earlier this summer and last summer due to the coronavirus pandemic.
If you have any photos, not necessarily taken locally, that you would like to see in our newspaper and on our website, please send jpeg files of the photo(s) to [email protected]