Photo of the week: Barnbougle Castle

Wullie Ruffle, secretary of Dalmeny Estate Golf Club sent in this great photograph of Barnbougle Castle on Dalmeny Estate, the ancestral home of the Earl's of Rosebery.

The castle’s grounds were recently the site of two Ferry Fair crowning ceremonies. The 2020 and 2021 events had to be held there earlier this month due to their postponements earlier this summer and last summer due to the coronavirus pandemic.