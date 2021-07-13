Photo of the week has two holes in one
This week’s submitted photo of the week comes from the world of golf, with the above photo of the Scottish Open, held in North Berwick last weekend.
Tuesday, 13th July 2021, 6:00 am
Dalmeny Estate Golf Club secretary Wullie Ruffle submitted the photo of the event, held at the Renaissance Golf Club.
He said: “This photo was taken at the Scottish Open, at The Renaissance Clubhouse, with the 3rd tee in front and 5th green to the right.”
If you have any photographs, not necessarily taken locally, that you would like to see in our newspaper and on our website as our ‘photo of the week’ , please send jpeg files of the photo(s) to our reporter Kevin Quinn.
Email: [email protected]