Photo of the week: Local harvesting
Our latest readers’ ‘photo of the week’ is the above photo of local farmland, taken by regular contributor Gordon H Clark.
Friday, 30th July 2021, 1:00 pm
In submitting this photograph for publication in the Journal & Gazette, Gordon said: “Please find attached photograph for consideration for your newspaper’s ‘In the Picture’.
"This was taken whilst I was out for a walk in the local countryside, and seen farmers had been busy harvesting in the recent good weather.”
If you have any photographs, not necessarily taken locally, that you would like to see in our newspaper and on our website, please send jpeg files of the photo(s) to our reporter Kevin Quinn. Email: [email protected]