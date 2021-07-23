Photo of the week - Sunset at Bo'ness Foreshore
Our latest photo of the week is a stunning photograph sent in by one of our readers, of the sun going down at Bo’ness Foreshore.
Friday, 23rd July 2021, 1:00 pm
Gordon H Clark submitted this quite beautiful photo, taken at the end of another hot summer’s day in Bo’ness recently.
He said: “Please find attached photograph for consideration for your newspaper’s ‘In the Picture’.
"This was taken from the old harbour whilst out for a walk along the Bo’ness Foreshore recently.”
