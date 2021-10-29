Photo of the week: The three Forth bridges at dawn
Our latest photo of the week is a atmospheric shot of the Forth bridges, taken at dawn from Bo’ness Foreshore by one of our readers.
Friday, 29th October 2021, 1:00 pm
This is the latest great photograph taken and submitted by one of our readers, following many fantastic shots, taken both locally and elsewhere in the country.
Our latest photo was taken by reader Brian McLean.
He said: “Taken at Bo’ness Foreshore as the sun came up. I hope you like it.”
If you have any photographs, not necessarily taken locally, that you would like to see in our newspaper and on our website, please send jpeg files of the photo(s) to our reporter Kevin Quinn. Email: [email protected]