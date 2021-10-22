Photo of the week: The Trossachs
Our latest reader’s photo of the week is a breathtaking shot of one of the most beautiful parts of Scotland.
Journal & Gazette reader Gordon H Clark sent in the stunning photo above, showing a Highland loch in all its natural beauty.
He said: “Please find attached photograph for consideration for your newspaper. This was taken recently whilst on a visit to the Trossachs and this shows Loch Lubnaig in its August colours.”
Loch Lubnaig is a small freshwater loch near Callander in the Scottish Highlands and part of the Loch Lomond and The Trossachs National Park. The loch nestles in the space between Ben Ledi and Ben Vorlich.
If you have any photos, not necessarily taken locally, that you would like to see in our newspaper and online, please send jpeg files of the photo(s) to our reporter Kevin Quinn. Email: [email protected]