Photo of the week: The Trossachs

Gordon H Clark sent in this stunning photo, taken at Loch Lubnaig.

Journal & Gazette reader Gordon H Clark sent in the stunning photo above, showing a Highland loch in all its natural beauty.

He said: “Please find attached photograph for consideration for your newspaper. This was taken recently whilst on a visit to the Trossachs and this shows Loch Lubnaig in its August colours.”

Loch Lubnaig is a small freshwater loch near Callander in the Scottish Highlands and part of the Loch Lomond and The Trossachs National Park. The loch nestles in the space between Ben Ledi and Ben Vorlich.