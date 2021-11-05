Picture of the week: Castle Stuart Golf Club

Photo taken at Castle Stuart Golf Club looking towards the Moray Firth.

This atmospheric photo was taken by Dalmeny Estate Golf Club secretary Wullie Ruffle while away for the day to visit a golf club in Inverness.

He said: “This photograph was taken by myself on a recent golf trip to Castle Stuart Golf Club.

“The shot is looking towards Inverness, Moray Firth and Kessock Bridge in background.”