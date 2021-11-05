Picture of the week: Castle Stuart Golf Club
Our latest photo of the week was taken by one of our readers while on a recent golf trip up north.
Friday, 5th November 2021, 1:00 pm
This atmospheric photo was taken by Dalmeny Estate Golf Club secretary Wullie Ruffle while away for the day to visit a golf club in Inverness.
He said: “This photograph was taken by myself on a recent golf trip to Castle Stuart Golf Club.
“The shot is looking towards Inverness, Moray Firth and Kessock Bridge in background.”
If you have any photographs, not necessarily taken locally, that you would like to see in our newspaper and on our website, please send jpeg files of the photo(s) to our reporter Kevin Quinn. Email: [email protected]