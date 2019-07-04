Plans for major new Bo’ness housing development

A planning application for residential development at Crawfield Road, Bo’ness, has been submitted to Falkirk Council by developers AWG Property and Mactaggart & Mickel.

The £30 million 225 home development is expected to create 35 jobs during construction.

A variety of new paths, cycle routes and links will be created. Proposals are also being looked at to improve the safety of Crawfield Road.

The submission of the planning application follows a period of community engagement, which included public exhibitions held in April 2019 at Bo’ness Recreation Centre and in May 2019 at Tesco, Bo’ness.

Feedback from the community engagement indicated that 56 per cent of respondents stated that there was a need for more housing in the local area.

The same proportion stated that the proposed layout of the development was acceptable.

Commenting on the proposals, a spokesperson for the developers, said: “We are delighted to be submitting this planning application for this £30m development following extensive community engagement.

“There is a recognised shortfall in Falkirk Council’s five-year housing land supply and a need for further housing sites to be approved, particularly when it comes to delivering affordable housing.

“This site goes some way to address the considerable demand there is in Bo’ness for more housing.

“Indeed, the feedback from our community engagement indicates that more than half stated that there was a need for more housing in the local area, and recent sales by other housebuilders indicates that a majority of buyers are local.

“Prior to lodging a planning application we engaged extensively with the local community, ensuring that we are delivering a development that is appropriate to the housing requirements of Bo’ness.

“Our proposals will also serve to enhance the local area and address some of the outstanding issues that exist around flooding and road safety.”