Plans to replace play area at Beecraigs

The council proposes to remove two timber multi-units and a swing frame which have rotting timber parts and signs of wear. These items, and some smaller play equipment items will be replaced. Replacement items will be constructed from more robust materials and t he play surface will be upgraded to a more robust rubber safer surface.

Tom Conn, executive councillor for the environment, said : “This work will help ensure the play area remains in good condition, and will improve overall inclusive play value. We invest in our parks to ensure they are both fun and safe for children and I’d encourage user s of the park to provi d e feed b ac k.”

T h e c o u n c il’ s intention is to complete these works in early summer 2022 (prior to school holidays).

Comment on proposal and feedback on the play area in general can be submitted via the online survey at : https://app.surveyhero.com/s/3b41ace by selecting Linlithgow, Beecraigs car park p lay a rea.