Plastering student from Bo’ness has a solid gold future

Former Bo’ness Academy pupil Raymond Stirling has won a gold medal in plastering at this year’s WorldSkills UK LIVE national final.

The 26-year-old City of Glasgow College student was one of eight finalists in the plastering competition.

WorldSkills UK is the UK’s biggest and most prestigious skills and careers event.

The national finals see young professionals compete against one another for a chance to win medals in their discipline and to earn a chance to represent Team UK on the international stage.

Raymond admitted he felt privileged to be in the competition, let alone walking away with the gold medal around his neck.

He said: “Winning at WorldSkills UK LIVE was an incredible experience.

“I don’t think I quite realised how big an event it is and I was amazed at the range of skills and talent on display.

“Being involved in WorldSkills competitions has been a fantastic experience, which has benefited my work thanks to the training involved in getting ready for the competition, which meant I had to continually do a great job against the clock.”

Raymond spoke about what the gold medal has meant for him already, and what lies ahead for him in the industry.

He said: “Since the national finals, I’ve been to the Scottish Parliament and met the director of WorldSkills in Scotland to speak about my experience.

“I plan to continue at City of Glasgow College until August and I hope to continue working with WorldSkills in the future.”

City of Glasgow College was one of the big winners at this year’s WorldSkills UK LIVE national finals, claiming 12 medals including five golds.

Paul Little, principal and chief executive at the college, is delighted with how Raymond and his other students succeeded at the plastering competition in Birmingham.

He said: “Raymond should be very proud indeed. Our students returned from WorldSkills with a total of 12 medals and I am delighted that their tremendous hard work has paid off.

“Such a significant number of medals is to their credit. Our top priority at City of Glasgow College is to equip each and every one of our students with the skills they will need to enter the world of work.

“These skills competitions play a vital role in raising industry standards and to be one of the top two colleges’ shows just how well we are doing in preparing our students to be the best in their chosen career.”

A total of 530 students and apprentices took part in this year’s contest, competing over three intense days of competition across a range of core disciplines.