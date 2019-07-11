Plenty to do at Hopetoun House this summer

Hopetoun House has events for all ages over the coming weeks, particularly to keep the kids busy during the school summer holidays.

On Thursday, July 18, the stately home hosts a Story Making event 2-3.30pm. Bring your imagination and help to create fantastic stories in the woods. This event is best suited to five to 10 year olds. For more information contact the ranger service on ranger@hopetoun.co.uk or 0131 3193956. Cost: Grounds entry fee £4.75 adult £2.95 child.

On Thursday, July 25, a Natural Crafts event will take place at the landmark venue near South Queensferry, 2-3.30pm. Make your own wonderful art using nature as your inspiration. This activity is suitable for all ages and abilities.

For more information and to book, contact the ranger service on ranger@hopetoun.co.uk or 0131 3193956. Cost: Grounds entry fee £4.75 adult £2.95 child.

And why not take a walk of the spectacular grounds of Hopetoun House on Sunday, July 28, 3.30pm-4.30pm, meeting at the Main Visitor Car Park.

Taking place on the last Sunday of the month, the ranger-led walk will take you through the nature and history of Hopetoun’s designed landscape.

This outdoor tour serves to compliment the tour offered inside of Hopetoun House. Look out for wildlife whilst enjoying the specimen trees and plants in the grounds.

Cost: Grounds entry fee £4.75 adult £2.95 child. Contact the ranger service on ranger@hopetoun.co.uk or 0131 3193956.

And another event to check out next month at Hopetoun House is the Henderson Hall Exhibition, which takes place August 1-23, running daily from 10.30am-5pm.

Ian Henderson and Jean Hall are both artists, who live locally near South Queensferry.

Jean studied painting at art college and is a well-known exhibitor in a wide range of commercial galleries in Scotland and abroad.

Ian has studied ceramics and sculpture and works in a variety of media including ceramics, drawing, printmaking and video. They are both graduates of Edinburgh College of Art as well as husband and wife.

Visit the Outer Room from August 1-23 to see some examples of their work.

For more information on all these events and more, go to https://hopetoun.co.uk/events/.