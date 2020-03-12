Police hope to recruit parents to tackle school parking issues in West Lothian

Police in West Lothian are hoping to recruit parents in a bid to tackle parking problems outside the county’s primary and secondary schools.

Community Sergeant Iain Wells told recent West Lothian Council local area committee meetings that he hoped parent teacher associations would play a greater role in running the Parksmart programme. He said: “I’d hope we can engage with he PTAs and encourage them to play a greater role in running the scheme. I think it would be good if the PTAs take it on board. It would give Parksmart more focus.”

West Lothian Community Officers have been working in partnership with West Lothian Council for some time to try and reduce the parking issues at schools.

West Lothian Council are the lead agency and offer a ‘Parksmart’ scheme to all the schools.

The scheme has met with success at some schools but, with every new start of term new issues arise.

At a meeting of the Bathgate Local Area Committee this week Councillor Charles Kennedy, chairing the meeting, said: “It does seem to be something that has dropped off and needs to be invigorated. There have been problems at Windyknowe Primary.”