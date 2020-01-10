Police officers go back to high school in West Lothian

Local police and West Lothian Council have rekindled a connection that has proved successful in the past- putting police officers back into communities through the local high schools.

School campus police officers have been welcomed at several schools in West Lothian, including Linlithgow Academy.

A similar arrangement was in place previously and the partnership with police is set to make a difference in several school communities across the county.

Bathgate Academy, Armadale Academy, Broxburn Academy, Linlithgow Academy, Inveralmond Community High School, Whitburn and St Kentigern’s Academy will all have access to School campus officers.

The initiative is well established across Scotland and is designed to promote citizenship, health and well-being and social inclusion across the school community.

A West Lothian Council spokesman said: “Similar projects across Scotland have demonstrated that close partnership working with the police can enhance the school experience for all children, particularly at the secondary stage.

“Our emphasis is on prevention, and the officers who are in the schools have a great opportunity to engage with pupils in a variety of different ways.”