Poptastic year for Queensferry musician in American country pop band King Calaway

A South Queensferry musician has been reflecting on his crazy year as part of King Calaway – the Nashville-based supergroup signed to BMG.

Jordan Harvey (27) is one of the three singers in the country pop band and also plays guitar and piano. In a breakthrough year, the band performed on The Jimmy Kimmel Show, Late Late Show With James Cordon, they appeared on Neighbours, performed at the Grand Ole Opry, were VIP guests at Elton John’s book launch, performed on US primetime TV The Today Show, released their debut album digitally (physical in 2020) and have just released a Christmas single.

“It has been incredible. Since we started it’s moved so fast,” said Jordan.

“We got together last year in Nashville. To think where we are now is incredible. Playing with Garth Brooks in front of 77,000 people in Minneapolis, doing TV shows, it’s been a whirlwind. And seeing your band and your face on the biggest Times Square billboard was a pinch yourself moment.

“As a kid from Scotland growing up in South Queensferry I just took a leap to move to Nashville and it was the best decision I have made. I moved out there not knowing anyone at first.

I was offered a job playing drums four nights a week in the four main bars in Broadway, Nashville.

“I then met the rest of the band through mutual friends and we started hanging out. When we got into the band room we thought ‘we have a sound here’. There are three lead singers in the band, we really traded off each other and had something really unique.

“On most tracks all six of us are singing on the choruses. Everyone is an accomplished singer and we all play multiple instruments.”

Jordan went to Queensferry High School, studied his higher diploma at BIMM in London, and then studied his BA Honours degree in popular music at Napier E University.

Currently home for Christmas, Jordan hopes to bring his band to Scotland soon.

The former OK Social Club drummer said: “We have played more than 200 shows this year. It’s just about constantly being seen everywhere.

“Next year we want to play to as many people as possible. Hopefully we get more radio play and TV shows.

We would love to do Good Morning America, The Jimmy Fallon Show and Ellen.

“I would imagine we will get to Scotland next year. It would be amazing. I would love to play the Hydro. That would be a dream come true.

“There would also be something special about playing the Liquid Rooms in Edinburgh as I played there before with other bands.

“I don’t get to Scotland that often, but I suppose that’s the sacrifice you have to make.

“My family are so supportive and get over to see me as much as they can.”

Happy Christmas (War is Over) by King Calaway is out now for download and streaming. Their album ‘Rivers’ is also available digitally.