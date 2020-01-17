Port Edgar sailors up for top awards

Three sailors from Port Edgar Watersports CIC in South Queensferry have been nominated in the RYA Scotland 2019 awards, with the winners announced on January 25.

The annual celebration of the people who make a difference across the recreational and competitive boating community in Scotland will take place at The Falkirk Wheel.

Port Edgar Watersports CIC’s Dan Macgregor (13) has been shortlisted in the Young Person of the Year category.

Dan assists voluntarily in all aspects of Port Edgar Watersports Centre, from undertaking maintenance to helping out with sessions on the water and ashore. Karen Leslie from Port Edgar Watersports CIC said: “Dan has been great at helping young kids especially when they are beyond their comfort zone, while also being a massive help when given maintenance tasks and using his initiative to everyone’s benefit.

“Dan does as much as he can outside school and has a great attitude and passion for the sports for his age and this is very apparent in everything he does. He is always sailing himself when he can and taking huge leaps in his racing, always working his hardest to improve his skills as he hopes to move on to become an instructor.”

Two coaches from Port Edgar have been nominated in the Coach of the Year category.

Matt Morson has been coaching the RS Feva, providing constant positive encouragement to all the sailors taking part.

Karen said: “Matt has built confidence with the younger sailors through building positive partnerships and putting real passion into what sailing brings to the group. He also shows real positivity in the face of a load of turtled Fevas!”

Sami Poole coached the junior and youth BicTechno Windsurfers in 2019.

Karen added: “His experience and adaptability ensure sailors can transition positively throughout the various levels, from increasing sail size to using foot straps.

“Adding a novelty dinosaur or Pikachu suit into the mix while windsurfing just adds to the level of engagement that he gets from the group, to go on and learn the next skill.”

RYA Scotland Annual Awards sought nominations from across a variety of categories to help share some of the events and people who make a difference for people’s time afloat, from epic performances to inspiring examples that enable so many people to enjoy our waters safely and successfully.

James Allan, RYA Scotland CEO said. “The eighth RYA Scotland Annual Awards is an opportunity for RYA Scotland to celebrate the people, who through their dedication and devotion make our activities successful. The people who bring new participants into our community and our sport, those who make the future possible for others and celebrate those who have excelled as a result of this and their own endeavours.”