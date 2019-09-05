Princess Charlotte arrives for first day of school - accompanied by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge

Accompanied by her parents, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, and her big brother Prince George, the four year old arrived at the school gates of Thomas's Battersea in west London this morning, holding her mum's hand.
Today marked an important milestone for Princess Charlotte, as she headed off to start her first day of school.
