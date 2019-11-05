Prosecco tasting all set for take-off at Cold Town House

Edinburgh’s Cold Town House has launched its very own prosecco tasting flight which is set to delight fizz fanatics across the Capital.

Guests can put their prosecco palette to the test in The Grassmarket with a line-up of three specially selected glasses of fizz which each have their own unique flavour profiles and tasting notes to enjoy.

For £15, you can enjoy three different glasses of prosecco along with a stone baked Neapolitan “pizzette”.

The new tasting flight allows prosecco lovers to explore the range of Italian fizz on offer at the venue.

During the flight, you will sample Prosecco di Malia, which features hints of pears and apples; Prosecco V Dogarina, a modern take on the wine; and Prosecco Asolo DOCG, from the premium prosecco region of Asolo.

The prosecco tasting flight is accompanied by a Cold Town House pizzette produced in the venue’s authentic custom-made Neapolitan pizza oven.

Choose between a margherita or vegan pizza made using the venue’s signature dough fermented in Cold Town Beer for 24 hours, creating a light and airy pizza base to savour.

Cold Town House general manager Jamie Napier hopes guests will have fun on the tasting flights.

He said: “We are challenging people to explore and have fun with the wonderful world of Italian fizz at Cold Town House with our brand new Prosecco Tasting Flights.

“Prosecco is a firm favourite on the drinks list and we wanted to find an accessible way for our guests to discover our range of fizz on offer.

“The Prosecco Tasting Flight is a fun, interactive way to learn more about the hugely popular drink and we hope that our guests will be able to learn something new.”

He added: “Our stone-baked Neapolitan pizza is the perfect accompaniment to the three different varieties of prosecco. This is a great activity to be enjoyed with friends in the run-up to the festive season.”

Cold Town House’s Prosecco Tasting Flight, Grassmarket, open late every day, see www.coldtownhouse.co.uk for more.