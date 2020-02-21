Public happy with roads in West Lothian

Results from the National Highways and Transport Customer Satisfaction Survey for 2019 have revealed great results for West Lothian.

The NHT Public Satisfaction Survey collects public perspectives on the importance of and satisfaction with roads and transportation services in local authority areas.

The survey deals with a wide range of themes including: accessibility, public transport, walking and cycling, congestion, road safety, and roads maintenance.

In total, 111 authorities across the UK took part, with West Lothian coming out on top in a number of areas.

Based on the results of this survey, West Lothian Council performs significantly above the national average for overall customer satisfaction.

And West Lothian was ranked number one in the UK relating to ‘provision of street lights’, ‘road safety environment’ and ‘safety of children walking/cycling to school’.

The most improved indicators for customers were: ‘aspects of communication’ (increased 11 per cent to 52 per cent), ‘local bus services’ (up by 10 per cent to 62 per cent) and ‘informed about public transport’ (increased six per cent to 58 per cent).

Whilst the council has been demonstrated to have shown above average performance in all of the themes measured, there are areas in which performance is observed to be below the national level, including maintenance of highway verges/trees/shrub’, ‘cuts back overgrown hedges’ and ‘undertakes cold weather gritting’.

Executive councillor for the environment, Tom Conn said: “West Lothian Council has achieved an excellent result in this year’s survey with overall satisfaction of respondents five per cent above the national average, and we must thank all those who completed the survey.

“There have been marked improvements in a number of areas and the services involved can be pleased with their work over the past year.

“The fact that West Lothian has been ranked number one for numerous indicators represents a significant achievement when you think about the number of local authorities from across the UK who took part in this year’s survey.

“Analysis will be carried out on those areas that were highlighted for improvement but I am confident that the services responsible for West Lothian’s roads and transport will continue to deliver for the public.”