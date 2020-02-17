Queensferry Crossing closure leads to Green calls for better public transport links

Green MSP Mark Ruskell has said the closure of the Queensferry Crossing last week highlights the need to reduce traffic on the bridge and boost public transport.

The Queensferry Crossing was closed for the first time since it opened in 2017 after ice and snow fell from cables on to the carriageway.

The bridge connecting Lothian and Fife was shut on Monday night and closed until Wednesday morning. Eight vehicles were damaged before the bridge was closed on safety grounds. The closure of the bridge led to lengthy tailbacks as motorists took a 35-mile diversion via the Kincardine Bridge.

Mr Ruskell has called for an emergency closure plan that prioritises switching to public transport and only using the Kincardine diversion as a last resort.

He said: “The community in Kincardine thought the days of diversion via their bridge were over, but once again they were inundated last week with pollution and gridlock caused by thousands of cars trying to drive to Edinburgh.

“I’ve sent an urgent request to the Transport Secretary to clarify if there was an emergency closure procedure in operation for the bridge, and why this did not emphasise the need to leave cars at home and use public transport, with the Kincardine diversion being an absolute last resort.

“The chaos this week has once again highlighted that the new bridge has only led to further reliance on private car journeys across the Forth.

“We need to urgently resurrect the Cross Forth Public Transport Strategy to boost rail and bus options and make public transport the first choice for commuters. This will mean regular, reliable and affordable services, not just to Edinburgh City Centre but to key workplaces throughout the Lothian region.

“Transport Scotland also need to work more effectively with local councils on this important issue. Fife Council confirmed to me that they were not consulted ahead of the bridge closure, and also appear to be unaware of any official closure procedure.

“This isn’t an acceptable approach, and I’ll be speaking to the Transport Secretary about how councils can be included in developing a solution.”

A Transport Scotland spokeswoman said: “The Forth Road Bridge (FRB) remains open as a public transport corridor into the city from Fife.

“The decision was taken to not reopen the FRB to general traffic given it is currently undergoing significant renovation work on the main expansion joints and has a contraflow in operation.

“Opening the FRB up to general traffic is likely to have result in increased congestion for all vehicles and leave the crossing vulnerable to lengthy delays as a result of any accidents or breakdowns. This would have a significant negative impact on journey times for public transport over the Forth.

“Following the recent closure of the Queensferry Crossing we will investigate the feasibility of reopening the Forth Road Bridge to general traffic under emergency circumstances, once the remaining works are complete and the contraflow is removed.”