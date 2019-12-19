Queensferry set for sad farewell to Jim McIntosh

Queensferry will next week say a sad farewell to one of its best-known residents, Jim McIntosh, one half of the musical duo ‘Joyce and Jim’.

Jim, aged 87, passed away peacefully recently following a short period of illness in St John’s Hospital in Livingston.

Jim was well-known for his volunteer work throughout the community. Over a period of six years, 2005-10, he and his wife Joyce organised musical concerts once a month from October to March at the Priory Church. With Jim on violin and Joyce on keyboard, they and their friends entertained audiences attracting up to 100 people at times with various themed evenings.

Jim also had a regular spot on Jubilee FM. A keen jazz enthusiast, his hour-long programmes included Jazz Big Bands, Top Women in Jazz and composers such as Sammy Cahn. A voracious reader, Jim also had a regular book slot on Jubilee FM. And when Deaf Action Charity Shop opened, it seemed natural for Jim to take charge of their book section. He regularly chatted to customers about their reading, quietly noted the regular visitors, and would save books by their favourite author, sometimes even delivering a book to them at their home. In later years, Jim volunteered his services to Queensferry Library delivering books to the elderly.

Jim was especially interested in poetry. Apart from encouraging others, he wrote many himself, which appeared in the community magazine, Queensferry Life.

He was also a great supporter of his wife, Joyce Faulkner, in her environmental activities, and often turned out to help at GreenFerry planting days, CleanFerry clean-ups, Ferry Glen activities, and the construction of The Vat Run cycle trails.

Jim and Joyce also contributed to the Queensferry Mosaic project now installed in the Hawthorn Bank Walled Garden. Those who venture up close will see a small violin and keyboard embedded in the wall of the Priory Church Section - a fitting reminder of their musical evenings.

Jim was one of the original members of the Ferry Arts Festival, and delivered various talks including the annual Queensferry Lecture on such subjects as the History of the Violin, Poetry, and The American Songbook.

At the age of 81, Jim abseiled from the Forth Bridge to help raise funds for The Haven, a day centre for the elderly, which he later attended himself in his final months.

In 2008, Jim was awarded for his service to the community by the Rotary Club of South Queensferry.

A celebration of Jim’s life will take place on Saturday, December 28, 3pm at the Priory Church. If attending, please call 0131 331 4153 or e-mail joycejim@btinternet.com so that catering can be organised.