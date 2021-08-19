Queensferry woman to stand down from Teddies for Tragedies role

Norma Brown of Teddies for Tragedies, who is to retire from her co-ordinator role in January.

Norma Brown (72) has passed on over 10,000 teddies and almost 10,000 other knitted items to children who are living in dire conditions and have little or nothing to call their own, often living in war torn countries like Syria.

She blames complications such as Covid and Brexit for pushing her to call it a day.

She said: “I’m very sad to retire, but it’s become too difficult to do now. Every effort I’m making I’m hitting a brick wall. I’m very frustrated and I’ve have become despondent. It’s hard.

"It’s not been an easy decision to make though. But there are charities taking small items still.

"Small charities like ours can’t take them now as it’s harder to move them on, I’ve got them all over my house due to Covid halting our work. I have been told things will be harder to move abroad because of Brexit. It’s now a no-go for what we do here at Teddies for Tragedies.

"We are holding on to our stuff, as and soon as we can get moving again the regulations will be too much because of the changes brought in due to Brexit. I have been borrowing neighbours’ garages to put things in. I just don’t have the space.”

Looking back on her time in the role, Norma added: "I’m very proud of what we have achieved. It’s been over 10,000 teddies I have sent away in the almost 10 years I have been doing it.

"It’s been great as it’s giving something these children don’t have but need. A lot of these children, especially in Syrian refugee camps, to be given a teddy to love and know that somebody loves them by giving them a teddy is priceless.

"When I took over the numbers were much lower and we have been getting donations from further afield.

"I have had some great memories in my time in the role for Teddies for Tragedies, but I think the time has come for me to stop as I have been finding it so difficult to keep it going.

"If anyone wants to take over, I would be more than happy to pass it on.”