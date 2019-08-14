Rain fails to dampen festival-goers’ spirits at Part at the Palace

Even spells of heavy rain couldn’t dampen spirits at this year’s Party at the Palace, as thousands flocked to Linlithgow to boogie along to acts including headliners The Charlatans and Deacon Blue.

Also appearing last Saturday and Sunday were KT Tunstall, Midge Ure, Fun Lovin’ Criminals and rather fittingly – Wet Wet Wet.

10-08-2019. Picture Michael Gillen. LINLITHGOW. Party at The Palace 2019 Day One. Festival goers enjoying the event. Police Scotland get in on the act.

Party at the Palace director John Richardson was just pleased the sixth Party at the Palace music festival went ahead. He said: “It was good. In the first instance we were just delighted to get the event on. We did have some doubts.

“The rain that was coming down on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday was worrying.

“It meant we weren’t sure if the ground would hold up, and we couldn’t have people working in those conditions. So everything was running behind.

“It was Friday morning before we knew it could go ahead.

“The guys and girls on site had worked really hard, and then it was just management to make sure it went as planned.

“We had a wee hold up on Saturday while the lightning passed. Apart from that the weather was fantastic that day. But the rain didn’t stop on the Sunday. However, it didn’t seem to dampen enthusiasm. People were prepared for it.

“Overall it was great to get the event on and I think the bands and the people seemed to enjoy themselves despite the weather.

“I have to say thanks to everybody for their patience. And the police struck the perfect balance, joining in the fun but when called upon they were absolutely fantastic.”

John was left with one dampener from the weekend, and it wasn’t the rain.

He said: “The only disappointing thing was the amount of people that left behind camping chairs.

“We have done our bit to help the environment, getting rid of plastics etc.

“So to see a couple of hundred chairs left on the Sunday night was disappointing.

“So we might look at something to control that next year.”

