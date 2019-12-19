Reaction as local electorate returns Linlithgow and Edinburgh West MPs to Westminster

In the General Election results, the SNP held onto Linlithgow & Falkirk East, while the Liberal Democrats retained Edinburgh West.

Martyn Day (SNP) will return to Westminster to represent Linlithgow and Falkirk East after comfortably seeing off the Conservatives and Labour candidates in second and third, whose combined vote share was less than his.

Mr Day, who first won the seat in 2015, secured a 11,266 majority over the Conservative’s Charles Kennedy.

Labour’s Wendy Milne was third, followed by Sally Pattle for the Lib Dems, Marc Bozza for the Brexit Party and finally the Greens’ Gillian Mackay.

Commenting on Facebook about the result, Mr Day said: “I’m honoured and privileged to have been re-elected to represent Linlithgow and East Falkirk.

“My thanks go to everyone who has helped, supported and voted during the election.”

Meanwhile, traditionally Lib Dem Edinburgh West, which includes Kirkliston and South Queensferry, re-elected Ms Jardine with an increased majority despite an SNP drive to retake the seat they held from 2015 until 2017.

She won the traditional Lib Dem seat back from the Nationalists in 2015 but some polls suggested the contest was neck-and-neck between the two parties this time.

Ms Jardine came out on top. But her voice broke as she made her remarks at the count because only a few minutes earlier she had learned Lib Dem leader Jo Swinson had lost her seat.

She said: “Much as I am proud to be able to represent Edinburgh West again, it’s a bitter-sweet victory because I feel parliament has lost one of its great servants. British politics will be the poorer for the loss of Jo Swinson.

“Those of us who believe in the United Kingdom and the European Union have a bit of a battle on our hands against nationalism both sides of the Border. It’s a campaign I will not shrink from.

“And I know the Lib Dems as a party will move forward.

“We will also hold this government to account over climate change, education and health, and attacking the poverty that’s become such a growing ill in British society.”

Ms Jardine boosted her majority from 2988 to 3769 with a 5.6 per cent rise in vote share. The SNP vote rose by 4.4 per cent.

Full results:

Linlithgow and Falkirk East: Marc Bozza, Brexit Party, 1,257; Martyn Day, Scottish National Party (SNP) 25,551; Charles John Kennedy, Scottish Conservative and Unionist, 14,285; Gillian Audrey Mackay, Scottish Green Party, 1,184; Wendy Margaret Milne, Scottish Labour Party, 10,517; Sally Pattle, Scottish Liberal Democrats, 4,393; Mark Andrew Tunnicliff, Veterans and People’s Party, 588. Turnout: 66.5 per cent.

Edinburgh West: Craig Bolton, Scottish Labour Party, 4,460; Elaine Gunn, Scottish Green Party , 1,027; Graham Hutchison, Scottish Conservative and Unionist, 9,283; Christine Jardine, Scottish Liberal Democrats, 21,766; Sarah Masson, Scottish National Party (SNP), 17,997. Turnout: 74.7 per cent.