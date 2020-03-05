Recycling centre hours cut dropped in West Lothian Council budget

West Lothian Council’s minority Labour administration has reversed its controversial cut in opening hours at recycling centres to push through its budget.

The council will spend more than £444 million next year, while £12m of savings have to be made. Full-time opening hours at recycling centres, and grass cutting on sports pitches will be reinstated.

Council leader Councillor Lawrence Fitzpatrick told a special meeting of the full council the administration “had listened” to public concern, and colleagues.

Council tax will increase by 4.84 per cent. The increase across all eight bands will generate estimated additional income of more than £5m.

Charges for services across the council – with the exception of school milk- will rise an average of 3.5 per cent. Council fees will rise and officers have been instructed to identify new potential for charging for non- statutory services.

The council will spend money on new staff for grounds maintenance, improvements at the recycling centres and new street cleaning equipment. Over £56m will be spent in Operational Services.

One-off funding also protects cash for Voluntary Organisations. The council has found extra funding to improve Wi-fi in council run care homes and day care centres. Spending in social care will increase to over £110m to meet significant growth in the demand and cost for services.

Over £183m is set to be invested in education, the largest of all the council services.

An amendment budget by the SNP called for more reserves to be spent alleviating poverty. The amendment said “political leadership was needed” to give the people of West Lothian “a break from constant increases”.

It proposed removing social care contributions and Telecare charges. It also suggested reinstatement of the Taxicard and the removal of the bulky uplift charges. All of which added up to just shy of £3m, including the restoration of the CRC opening times.

Councillor Frank Anderson depute SNP group leader called the proposals: “dynamic.”

”This is a one year reprieve for the families of West Lothian,” he added.

Labour’s budget was passed by 20 votes to 12.

Presenting the budget Councillor Fitzpatrick: “Our budget protects the young, our senior citizens and those in greatest need, and reflects a strong empathy with local people, council staff and the environment.

“We aim to protect and improve West Lothian’s communities and services. We believe that we have agreed the best possible budget within the resources available to us.”

He added; “Tough decisions have been forced upon us and the Scottish Government has shown a prolonged and ongoing lack of respect for Scottish local authorities with chronic underfunding which has forced local authorities to make enforced cuts to services to their communities in order to meet the legal requirement to set legal balanced budgets. ”

A Conservative spokesman said: “The Conservative Group are pleased that the minority Labour administration took on board the feedback from the Conservative Group and the budget change requests made by the Conservatives were implemented . These changes included: Increasing opening hours at the Recycling Centres, Improving operating standards at the Linlithgow and Broxburn Recycling Centres, Re-introducing reactive grass cutting at sports pitches and improving maintenance at cemeteries.”

The spokesman added: “However, with increases in council tax we would not have supported a budget that did not give something back to every community in West Lothian.”