Reminder of changes to Linlithgow Library’s hours

Opening hours are changing at West Lothian Council libraries at the end of the month, including at Linlithgow Library.

The changes are being introduced to ensure all 14 council libraries can remain open in the communities they serve. They come into effect on March 30, and will see opening hours reduced, with some libraries closing one day per week and others libraries introducing self-service times.

The change to Linlithgow Library are that Mondays will become self-service only, and on Saturdays the library will open one hour later at 10am.

A West Lothian Council spokesperson said: “Self-service already accounts for 67 per cent of library transactions, so the majority of customers are already using this method to access our stock. Customers are advised to make sure they bring along their library card on self-service days.

“Customers are advised to make sure they are a library member and own a library card. If you have lost your card, a replacement card can be picked up from your local library free of charge before March 30.”

The changes are part of a range of measures aimed at bridging the council’s estimated £31 million budget gap over the next three years, with £121 million of savings already delivered since 2007.

More details at www.westlothian.gov.uk/article/33629/Linlithgow-Library.