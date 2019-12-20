Revealing mental health survey results

More than 20 per cent of people in Scotland don’t feel comfortable speaking about mental health in their community, according to new research.

A survey by See Me, Scotland’s programme to end mental health discrimination, found that 23 per cent of people wouldn’t feel comfortable speaking about mental health in their community, and that number is even higher for those experiencing mental health problems, with 29 per cent saying they wouldn’t speak.

To change this See Me have developed a brand new resource, to get people in West Lothian talking about mental health. The Communities Can pack has a range of information, activities, tools and resources which can be used by community groups, schools, workplaces and more,to ensure that people aren’t treated differently, or unfairly, if they’re struggling with their mental health.

Toni Groundwater, See Me social movement manager, said: “We all have mental health and that plays a huge part in our lives, and any of us could go through a period where we struggle. People with mental health problems should be able to participate in society without fear of exclusion or discrimination. We want to grow a movement across the country, and want as many people as possible in West Lothian to join us in making a difference. You can start today by downloading our Communities Can pack.”

You can download the pack from the resource section of www.seemescotland.org/movement-for-change/.