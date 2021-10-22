Rise in the number of West Lothian working households and a drop in Falkirk

Stock photo PA.

Office for National Statistics data shows 28,295 households in Falkirk had all working age occupants aged 16 or over in employment in 2020 – 57 per cent of all those in the council area, down from 59 per cent in 2019.

There were also 8,939 households in the area with no adults in work, which at 18 per cent, was also down from 20.3 per cent in 2019. The proportion of mixed households – with at least one working and one workless adult – increased from 20.4 per cent to 24.9 per cent over this period.

In contrast, the data shows 36,541 households in West Lothian had all working age occupants in 2020 – 62 per cent of all those in the area. This was up from 61 per cent the year before.

There were also 9,044 households in the area with no adults in work, which at 15.3 per cent, was unchanged from 2019.

Meanwhile, the proportion of mixed households – with at least one working and one workless adult – decreased from 23.5 per cent to 22.7 per cent.

Across Scotland, 57.7 per cent of households were classed as working in 2020, below the UK-wide average of 58.4 per cent. The proportion of UK working households was down from 58.8 per cent in 2019 – the first annual fall since 2011.