Roadworks lead to closure of busy junction near Kirkliston

There will be no access to the M90 northbound from Junction 1A on the M9 for five consecutive nights from December 2-6, to allow operating company Amey to resurface the carriageway.

Both lanes of the M90 northbound will be closed on these nights from 9pm to 6am from M9 Junction 1A near Kirkliston to M90 Junction 1 Scotstoun.

Two alternative diversion routes will be signposted for traffic that would normally join the M90 northbound at M9 Junction 1A: Via M9 Junction 1 Newbridge, onto the A8 Glasgow Road, the A902 Maybury Road, Queensferry Road, then the A90.

Via M9 Junction 3, southbound to M9 Junction 2, onto the A904 eastbound to M90 Junction 1A.

Both lanes of the M90 southbound will remain open during these works.

These works have been planned overnight to minimise disruption, however motorists planning to use this route are advised to allow extra time for their journey.