Rotary trophy awarded to Queensferry girl

Hayleigh Glendinning and immediate Past President Irene Brownless.

The trophy, given to a young person who had made a difference in the community, has gone to Queensferry High School S6 pupil Hayleigh Glendinning.

Hayleigh has been a Police Scotland Youth Volunteer since 2018 and her aim is to join the police force.

Stewart Hutchison, Rotary Club of South Queensferry, said: "Hayleigh is a cheerful and friendly girl with a positive outlook who has not let her difficult life experiences hold her back.

“She is community minded, caring and happy to give up her time to support others.”