Rotary trophy awarded to Queensferry girl
This year’s Ronald Ainsworth Trophy was awarded by Rotary Club of South Queensferry to a care experienced teenager looking to get on in life.
Friday, 16th July 2021, 1:00 pm
The trophy, given to a young person who had made a difference in the community, has gone to Queensferry High School S6 pupil Hayleigh Glendinning.
Hayleigh has been a Police Scotland Youth Volunteer since 2018 and her aim is to join the police force.
Stewart Hutchison, Rotary Club of South Queensferry, said: "Hayleigh is a cheerful and friendly girl with a positive outlook who has not let her difficult life experiences hold her back.
“She is community minded, caring and happy to give up her time to support others.”
Hayleigh’s volunteering has seen her run events at Ocean Terminal and assist at many charity occasions.