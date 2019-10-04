Safety at the heart of Linlithgow industrial estate

A Linlithgow industrial estate hopes to attract more people and businesses after installing two life-saving defibrillator machines this week.

The equipment will be open to the public 24/7 via a code from emergency service to open the cabinets at Mill Road Industrial Estate if needed.

The defibs are sited outside Greensteam and Playbugs, after the Linlithgow Mill Road Business Improvement District (BID) donated £4,000 to Linlithgow First Responders, the group responsible for providing defib training there.

BID co-ordinator Sally McIntosh-Anderson said: “We did first aid training on the estate before and it had quite a popular uptake. I’m from Linlithgow and I thought, there are defibs in the town, but nothing on the estate.

“There are folk doing heavy lifting in some units and a couple of gyms so this is something that could be needed here. And the estate really needed more than one to cover it all, so one at the top and one at the bottom is perfect.

“The estate is currently being redeveloped and it’s added quite a lot of other units. So there is going to be more people coming in and out.

“It’s good to have something there if needed. It’s a really simple thing we could do to make the estate a more attractive place to be. Hopefully it encourages businesses to come to Linlithgow and see the town as a nice place.

“There are a lot of dog walkers and learner drivers here at night so we needed something that could be accessed outside business hours.”